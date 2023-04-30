Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases 291 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.6% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

