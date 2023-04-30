U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,244,000 after acquiring an additional 532,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,639,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $52.62.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
