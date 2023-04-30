U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays cut their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

First American Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

FAF stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.17%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

