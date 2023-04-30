U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 39,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 565,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,412,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 88,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 46,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.44. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.