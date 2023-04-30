U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,743,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,068,000 after purchasing an additional 394,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 428,418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $50.39 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

