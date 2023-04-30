U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 409,249 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

