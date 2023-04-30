Uber Technologies (UBER) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $580,568,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $700,911,000 after buying an additional 62,491 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

