Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $551.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $553.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

