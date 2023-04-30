UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,108,000 after buying an additional 129,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,266,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UMBF opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.76.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $38,498.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,145 shares of company stock worth $728,074 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.