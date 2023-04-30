Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.11

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.11 and traded as low as $22.01. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 1,134 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNB. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc is a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and wealth management and trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

