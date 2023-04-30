United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Down 21.7% in April

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in United Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in United Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in United Bancorp by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. United Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.24.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 27.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

