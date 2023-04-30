US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

ONEOK Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ONEOK stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 99.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

