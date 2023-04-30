US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Targa Resources Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.45.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 25.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.41%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

