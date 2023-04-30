USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance
NYSE:USNA opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $77.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.77.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $76,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,702.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,731. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,785,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 47,482 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.
