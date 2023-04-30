UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
UTime Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UTME opened at $0.68 on Friday. UTime has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.
UTime Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UTime (UTME)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.