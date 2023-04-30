UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

UTime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTME opened at $0.68 on Friday. UTime has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

UTime Company Profile

UTime Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. In addition, the company provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services.

