Valaris (VAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $433.60 million during the quarter.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of VAL opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.28. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valaris

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Valaris news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $12,117,898.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,927,574.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Valaris by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Valaris by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VAL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

