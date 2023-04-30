Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Short Interest Up 20.2% in April

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,870,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 19,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $9.38 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.