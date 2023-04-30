Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,225 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $277.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

