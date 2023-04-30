Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 582 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Fox Factory by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 740.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

FOXF stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average is $106.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

