Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.29% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,252.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000.

SCHJ opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $48.32.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

