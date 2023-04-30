Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 663 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.30.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

