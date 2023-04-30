Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 6,633 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 124.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

