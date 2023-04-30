Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HDV opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average of $103.03. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.88.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

