Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $83.26 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

