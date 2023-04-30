Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBS stock opened at $420.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -179.13 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $431.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

