Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $730,000 Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

BATS COWZ opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

