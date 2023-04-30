Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $747,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $240.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $241.68. The company has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

