Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $761,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

MGC opened at $145.83 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $150.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.49.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

