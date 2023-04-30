Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 395 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,309 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,619,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 109,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 81.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.8 %

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

