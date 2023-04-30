Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $454.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.30 and its 200 day moving average is $455.91.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.