Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank raised its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $206.78 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.29 and a 200 day moving average of $191.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

