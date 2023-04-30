Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $47.06 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

