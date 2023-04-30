Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $106.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

