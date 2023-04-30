Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,013 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $15,910,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 373,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 295,226 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.8 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72. The company has a market cap of $460.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

