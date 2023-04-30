Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

DE stock opened at $378.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

