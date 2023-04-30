Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 61,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,298,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

VAW opened at $176.37 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $194.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.23 and its 200 day moving average is $174.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.