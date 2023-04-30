Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 8,631 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 20.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,937,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 503,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 114.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after acquiring an additional 477,760 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 9.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,576,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,591,000 after acquiring an additional 386,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $6,381,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Summit Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.42. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $511.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.