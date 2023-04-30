Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,860,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $91.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $96.41. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.