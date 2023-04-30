Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $207.30

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.30 ($2.59) and traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.60). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.60), with a volume of 16,473 shares.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 207.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 217.09. The firm has a market cap of £89.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 22.47 and a quick ratio of 22.47.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,125.00%.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

