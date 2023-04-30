Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of VMCA stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMCA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $8,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $4,993,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,035,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 485,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,604,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

