Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,240,000 after buying an additional 10,681,374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,365,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,593,000 after acquiring an additional 730,294 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $83.18.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

