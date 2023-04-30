Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,479,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 46.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

