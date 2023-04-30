Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 922,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $179.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,477,000 after acquiring an additional 548,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

