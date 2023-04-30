Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $86,681,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

VEEV stock opened at $179.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.11.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.