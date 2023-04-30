Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 598,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 312,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 140.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VERO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Venus Concept from $3.25 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Venus Concept Stock Performance

Venus Concept stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 231.39% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Venus Concept Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.