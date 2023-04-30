Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $22,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $194.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $212.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.