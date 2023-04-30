Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 486,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 81,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,349,345.79. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,570.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $53,089.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,981,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 81,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,349,345.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $64,570.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,907,785 shares of company stock valued at $34,218,117. 46.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Vertex Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vertex by 547.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vertex by 267.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 56,090 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. Vertex has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $131.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

