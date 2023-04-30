Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $340.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $346.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total value of $865,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total value of $865,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,819 shares of company stock worth $18,352,633. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,510,000 after purchasing an additional 62,866 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

