Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in April

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Activity at Village Farms International

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio purchased 54,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,175.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,313,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,252.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Henry bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,500 shares in the company, valued at $71,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio bought 54,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,175.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,313,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,252.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Village Farms International by 937.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 120,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 109,159 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Village Farms International by 25.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Village Farms International by 767.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Price Performance

NASDAQ VFF opened at $0.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $69.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VFF. Raymond James downgraded Village Farms International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Village Farms International from $7.25 to $4.15 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.16.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

