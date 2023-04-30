Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Short Interest Up 23.7% in April

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,900 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 602,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Visteon alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Visteon by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visteon Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

VC opened at $140.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a 52-week low of $94.29 and a 52-week high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.